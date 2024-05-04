Kahnle (shoulder) will throw a live batting-practice session Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment thereafter, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Kahnle has been throwing bullpens since mid-April and recently progressed to facing live hitters. The Yankees haven't yet established a firm plan for the veteran reliever, but it appears likely that he'll either have one more live BP after Saturday's session or move onto a minor-league rehab assignment. Kahnle was a key piece of the team's bullpen last season, posting a 2.66 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB over 40.2 innings while registering two saves and 14 holds.