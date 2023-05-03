Kahnle (biceps) is closing in on a rehab assignment, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Kahnle will throw another bullpen session Thursday and it sounds like he could begin a rehab assignment after that. He is expected to require 4-6 rehab appearances before being activated, setting him up to return in late May or early June if all goes well.
More News
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Throws 15-pitch side session•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Expects to throw off mound soon•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Yet to throw off mound•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Could start throwing next week•