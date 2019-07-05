Kahnle picked up his 17th hold of the season while notching a strikeout as part of a perfect seventh inning Thursday in the Yankees' 8-4 win over the Rays.

After a rough 2018 campaign in the Bronx, Kahnle has regained more than a full tick on his fastball and has seen his performance bounce back accordingly. Along with free-agent pickups Adam Ottavino and Zack Britton, Kahnle has firmly established himself as one of the top setup options for closer Aroldis Chapman. In addition to his lofty holds total, Kahnle has submitted a 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 49 strikeouts over 34 frames.