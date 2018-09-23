Kahnle (2-0) registered the win in extra innings Saturday, working around a hit to strike out a batter in a scoreless frame.

The right-hander has allowed a run in three of his past five outings while working in low-leverage spots, but Kahnle came through in this one to preserve a tie before the Yankees walked it off in the 11th. This victory does little to clean up his 6.75 ERA on the season, though.