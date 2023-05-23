Kahnle (biceps) will make one more rehab appearance Thursday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Kahnle has made two scoreless appearances so far and, presuming Thursday's outing goes well, he figures to be cleared to rejoin the Yankees' bullpen. The right-hander has been out all season with right biceps tendinitis.