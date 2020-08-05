Kahnle (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery in New York on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Tommy John surgery was believed to be on the table for Kahnle after he was diagnosed with a UCL injury Friday and was moved to the injured list, and the right-hander didn't wait long before electing to go under the knife. He'll now be sidelined for the rest of the season and the majority of the 2021 campaign while recovering from surgery. Since joining the Yankees midway through the 2017 season, Kahnle appeared in 129 games and posted a 4.01 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 23.3 K-BB% while notching 38 holds and one save.