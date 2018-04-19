Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Out three weeks
Kahnle (shoulder) is also dealing with biceps tendinitis and will be shut down from throwing for 10 days, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees still don't think this injury is overly serious, but the reliever is still expected to miss about three weeks. This puts Kahnle in line to return around May 8, but look for a firmer return date once he ramps up his throwing again.
More News
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...