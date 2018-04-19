Kahnle (shoulder) is also dealing with biceps tendinitis and will be shut down from throwing for 10 days, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees still don't think this injury is overly serious, but the reliever is still expected to miss about three weeks. This puts Kahnle in line to return around May 8, but look for a firmer return date once he ramps up his throwing again.

