Kahnle walked one batter and struck out one batter in one inning against the Astros on Saturday to register a hold.

Kahnle worked the seventh frame, issuing a leadoff walk that was quickly wiped out by a double play. The veteran reliever needed 15 total pitches to get through the inning while preserving the Yankees' 2-1 lead. Kahnle has emerged as an important part of New York's bullpen since making his campaign debut after returning from injury at the start of June, registering 10 holds and one save while posting a 2.22 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB over 24.1 frames.