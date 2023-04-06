Kahnle (biceps) played catch on the field at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, per MLB.com.
Prior to Wednesday, Kahnle last played catch March 16, so he has a ways to go before he's able to return to the mound. That said, the session was a positive step forward for the veteran reliever, who is currently on the 15-day IL. Kahnle will likely need to go on a rehab assignment before he's ready to join the Yankees' bullpen.
