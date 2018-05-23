Kahnle (shoulder) will head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday for the next step of his rehab assignment, DJ Eberle of the Times Leader News reports.

Kahnle is expected to return to the Yankees in the near future, as he works his way through the minor-league ranks. He'll aim to test his shoulder one last time at Triple-A before coming off the disabled list. Barring any major setbacks, Kahnle could be reinstated from the DL in time for New York's weekend series with the Angels.