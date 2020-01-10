Play

Kahnle and the Yankees agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.65 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Kahnle threw 61.1 innings for the Yankees last season, posting a 3.67 ERA and a 35.5 percent strikeout rate. It was a significant bounceback from his struggles in 2018, where he recorded a 6.56 ERA in 23.1 innings

