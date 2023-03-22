Manager Aaron Boone said Kahnle (biceps) should resume throwing in a few days after receiving a cortisone injection Tuesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Kahnle should still miss at least a few weeks to begin the regular season, as biceps tendinitis has prevented him from progressing in his throwing program. Assuming he returns to full health, the veteran right-hander should see some high-leverage opportunities this season in his second stint with the Yankees.
More News
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Unable to resume throwing•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Will open season on IL•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Dealing with biceps tendinitis•
-
Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Back in Bronx on two-year deal•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Records first save in four years•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Back from injured list•