Manager Aaron Boone said Kahnle (biceps) should resume throwing in a few days after receiving a cortisone injection Tuesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Kahnle should still miss at least a few weeks to begin the regular season, as biceps tendinitis has prevented him from progressing in his throwing program. Assuming he returns to full health, the veteran right-hander should see some high-leverage opportunities this season in his second stint with the Yankees.