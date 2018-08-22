Kahnle struck out one in a perfect inning of work to earn his first save of the season Tuesday against the Marlins.

With the game in extra innings, Aroldis Chapman (knee) was called upon to protect a one-run lead before leaving with an injury. Kahnle was summoned to close it out and did so with aplomb, retiring the side on 17 pitches. With numerous other options in the bullpen, inclduing the likes of Dellin Betances, Zack Britton and David Robertson (shoulder), Kahnle seems quite unlikely to see many more save opportunities, even if Chapman misses time.