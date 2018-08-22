Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Records first save of season
Kahnle struck out one in a perfect inning of work to earn his first save of the season Tuesday against the Marlins.
With the game in extra innings, Aroldis Chapman (knee) was called upon to protect a one-run lead before leaving with an injury. Kahnle was summoned to close it out and did so with aplomb, retiring the side on 17 pitches. With numerous other options in the bullpen, inclduing the likes of Dellin Betances, Zack Britton and David Robertson (shoulder), Kahnle seems quite unlikely to see many more save opportunities, even if Chapman misses time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...