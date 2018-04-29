Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Resumes throwing Sunday
Kahnle (shoulder) played catch Sunday, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.
Now that Kahnle has resumed throwing, the righty will look to steadily increase the intensity of his workouts. It remains to be seen if the team's initial estimate of him returning after three weeks will be obtainable, although more information on his eventual activation from the DL should surface as his rehab progresses.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...