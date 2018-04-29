Kahnle (shoulder) played catch Sunday, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

Now that Kahnle has resumed throwing, the righty will look to steadily increase the intensity of his workouts. It remains to be seen if the team's initial estimate of him returning after three weeks will be obtainable, although more information on his eventual activation from the DL should surface as his rehab progresses.

