Kahnle (wrist) surrendered two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one over one innings in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Kahnle hasn't pitched since Saturday due to right wrist tendinitis, but he was able to return to the mound for the nightcap. After struggling through his outing, he hurt his hand on a sunflower seeds bin in the dugout, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, which warranted further evaluation by team trainers. The Yankees have yet to issue an update on the right-hander's status.