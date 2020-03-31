Yankees' Tommy Kahnle: Solid in spring action
Kahnle held opponents scoreless over four innings in Grapefruit League play, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four.
Kahnle emerged as a key part of New York's bullpen last season, amassing 27 holds and registering a 35.5 percent strikeout rate. Armed with one of the premier changeups in baseball, Kahnle is capable of generating high strikeout numbers and could be first in line for save opportunities should Aroldis Chapman miss any period of time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Decade Fantasy Team
Who were the best players of the last decade? We built our All-Decade teams for 2010 through...
-
Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Alternatives to big-name players
Why pay up for a big-name player when you can get the same production later? Chris Towers identifies...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...