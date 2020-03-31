Kahnle held opponents scoreless over four innings in Grapefruit League play, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four.

Kahnle emerged as a key part of New York's bullpen last season, amassing 27 holds and registering a 35.5 percent strikeout rate. Armed with one of the premier changeups in baseball, Kahnle is capable of generating high strikeout numbers and could be first in line for save opportunities should Aroldis Chapman miss any period of time.