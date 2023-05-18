Kahnle (biceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Tampa on Thursday.
Kahnle has been out all season with right biceps tendinitis but has been throwing off a mound lately without issue. He is eligible for activation on May 29 and should have a shot to return on that day.
