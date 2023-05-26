Kahnle (biceps) could rejoin the Yankees' bullpen for next weekend's series against the Dodgers, manager Aaron Boone told Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News on Friday.

Kahnle indicated earlier this week that he should be ready to go following a third rehab appearance Thursday, but evidently the Yankees want him to knock a little more rust off. The reliever hasn't allowed a hit or a run in three rehab innings, striking out two and walking one. Kahnle has been out all season with right biceps tendinitis.