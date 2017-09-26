Play

Kahnle pitched a scoreless inning in Monday's win over the Royals, striking out two and walking one.

Kahnle has now tossed 13 consecutive scoreless outings after going through a bit of a rough patch toward the end of August. While he's earned the opportunity to be deployed in high-leverage situations, the back end of the Yankees bullpen is simply too deep to allow Kahnle to see any save chances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast