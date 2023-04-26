Kahnle (biceps) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session at Target Field prior to Wednesday's game against Minnesota, and he'll throw another bullpen session Sunday in Arlington before the Yankees' game against the Rangers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Kahnle told reporters after his bullpen session that he "felt great," but he will now need to see how he responds to the session in the coming days. The 33-year-old has yet to make his season debut after being diagnosed with tendinitis in his right biceps in the middle of the Grapefruit League. Once healthy, Kahnle should be a middle-innings option, but he'll likely need a lengthy rehab stint before he can join the club at some point near the end of May.