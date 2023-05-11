Kahnle (biceps) threw another bullpen session Thursday without issue, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Kahnle might do one more side session before he heads out on a minor-league rehab assignment, per Yankees manager Aaron Boone. The situation can be slow-played because Kahnle is currently on the 60-day IL with right biceps tendinitis and isn't eligible for activation until May 29.
