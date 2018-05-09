Kahnle (shoulder) felt "great" following a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Kahnle has been sidelined since the middle of May due to right shoulder tendinitis, but he believes that he will be back in action before the end of the month after mixing in a variety of different pitches during Wednesday's session. This marked the first time he was able to get back on the mound, so expect him to partake in a couple more bullpens before facing hitters in live batting practice.