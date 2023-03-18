Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday that Kahnle (biceps) has been unable to resume throwing, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Kahnle is dealing with tendinitis in his right biceps, and because of soreness, the right-hander isn't able to start his throwing program. He's a lock to start the year on the injured list, and unfortunately for the Yankees' bullpen, it looks like he may not be able to join the group until the end of April at the earliest.