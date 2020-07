Kahnle was unavailable for Thursday's win over the Orioles according to manager Aaron Boone, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone said that the team would have a further update on Kahnle's status on Friday, indicating that there could be an issue that holds the reliever out for an extended period. Kahnle has made just one appearance on the campaign, allowing a hit and a walk in one inning of work against the Nationals on Jul. 26.