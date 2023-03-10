Kahnle (biceps) is expected to begin the campaign on the injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Kahnle is dealing with tendinitis in his biceps, an injury he also dealt with in 2018. The right-hander has said that he expects to need about a month to recover, so he could be able to pitch in games around mid-April. Kahnle signed a two-year deal with the Yankees in December after posting a 2.84 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings with the Dodgers last season.