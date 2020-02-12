Yankees' Tony Zych: Inks minors deal with Yankees
Zych signed a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League spring training Wednesday.
Zych's major-league career has been hampered by elbow and shoulder injuries, but when active, the right-handed reliever has found success. The 29-year-old last pitched with the Mariners during the 2017 season, recording a 2.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 40.2 innings. Zych will have the opportunity to show the Yankees' big-league staff that he has fully recovered from past injuries and is worthy of finding a roll in their bullpen at some point this year.
