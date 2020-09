Zych is part of the Yankees' taxi squad for their current road trip, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Zych hasn't pitched in the majors since 2017, when he posted a 2.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 40.2 innings for Seattle. The right-hander has been working out at New York's alternate training site but could get a chance to contribute to the big-league squad if the need for a bullpen arm arises.