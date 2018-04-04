Yankees' Trayce Thompson: Officially sent to Triple-A
Thompson will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees acquired Thompson off waivers to add extra depth to their injury-plagued outfield. Barring any further injuries or a change to this decision, Thompson isn't likely to make an impact at the major-league level for the club.
