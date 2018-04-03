Thompson was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Tuesday.

After joining the club, Thompson will likely be assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Although Thompson spent most of the 2017 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, he appeared in 27 major-league games. Over said outings he went 6-for-49 (.122) at the dish and owned a dismal .483 OPS. While he could appear in the majors if the Yankees' outfield gets hit by injuries, the 27-year-old figures to provide organizational depth with his new club. In a corresponding move, Ben Heller (elbow) was moved to the 60-day DL.