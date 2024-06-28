Grisham went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Grisham plated New York's only two runs of the game with a blast to left field in the fifth inning. The outfielder has just 10 hits in 69 at-bats this season for a paltry .145 average, though half of those hits have been homers. All five of Grisham's long balls have come against right-handed pitchers.