Yankees' Trent Grisham: Activated from injured list

The Yankees activated Grisham (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Grisham hasn't played since June 12 due to a right hamstring strain but is ready to return to the lineup for this weekend's series with the Twins. The 29-year-old was swinging a hot bat at the time of his injury, as he slashed .361/.425/.556 with one homer, four RBI, seven runs scored and a 4:2 BB:K in 40 trips to the plate in June. Grisham has eight long balls and 35 RBI with a .747 OPS across 264 plate appearances in 2026.