Grish accepted the one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer from the Yankees on Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old had a breakout 2025 with 34 homers and .812 OPS in 143 regular-season games, and it's not a major surprise he accepted the qualifying offer given that he had a .651 OPS across the previous three seasons. Grisham should be back in center field for the Yankees in 2026, though it would be a bit surprising if he fully replicates the elite power production.