Yankees' Trent Grisham: Belts homer Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grisham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two walks in an 8-3 win against the Astros on Saturday.
Grisham was a catalyst from the leadoff spot, reaching base three times. He put the Yankees on the board with a solo shot in the third inning for his fourth homer of the campaign, all of which have come over his past 11 games. Grisham is batting a meager .169 on the season, but he has a .330 OBP thanks largely to a 19.8 percent walk rate.
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