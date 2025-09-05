Grisham went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Astros.

Grisham blew the game open with his eighth-inning blast, which secured his first 30-homer campaign. He's also set a new personal best with 64 RBI this year. The outfielder has surged in recent weeks, swatting nine of his 30 long balls over his last 15 games. He's settled in as the Yankees' leadoff hitter versus right-handed pitchers, batting .247 with an .840 OPS across 123 contests.