Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Grisham has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and is without a definitive recovery timetable but "could be" out for the remainder of the regular season, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Grisham might have had a chance at returning from the injured list when first eligible Sept. 15 if he was tending to a Grade 1 strain, but the moderate-grade strain likely takes a minimum-length stay on the shelf off the table. While Grisham is out, Spencer Jones appears likely to shift over from a corner spot to serve as the Yankees' primary center fielder. Heliot Ramos and Jasson Dominguez should see more opportunities in the corner outfield as a result, though both will lose out on playing time once Aaron Judge (rib) returns from the IL, perhaps as soon as the upcoming week.