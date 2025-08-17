Grisham went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Grisham didn't drive in any runs of his own Saturday, but he still made his presence felt by crossing the plate four times. It was the second time this season the center fielder notched four hits in a game, with the first coming June 25. The 28-year-old has kept his strong season rolling into August, slashing .269/.377/.442 with three homers and six RBI across 14 games this month.