Grisham will start in center field and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Royals.

Grisham's streak of five straight starts in the outfield came to an end Tuesday, but he'll re-enter the lineup Thursday following back-to-back absences while Giancarlo Stanton receives a day off. Now that Juan Soto is back in action after recently missing time with a forearm injury, Grisham should serve as the Yankees' fourth outfielder in most games.