The Yankees placed Grisham on the paternity leave list Monday.
Grisham will miss at least one game and, in all likelihood, all three contests of his team's series versus the Guardians before rejoining the club for the start of a homestand Friday. Jorbit Vivas is grabbing Grisham's spot on the active roster.
