Yankees' Trent Grisham: Goes yard in return to lineup

Grisham went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Activated from the injured list earlier in the day, Grisham got the start in center field and hit leadoff, and he punctuated a seven-pitch at-bat in his first plate appearance by lofting a Mike Paredes changeup into the right-field short porch at Yankee Stadium. Grisham missed just under three weeks with a hamstring strain, but he's hit safely in eight straight games sandwiched around his IL stint, batting .424 (14-for-33) during that hot streak with five extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and two homers), two steals, six RBI and nine runs.