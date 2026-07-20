Yankees' Trent Grisham: Goes yard in Sunday's matinee

Grisham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

Grisham crushed a Yoshinobu Yamamoto fastball into the second deck in right field for a solo homer in the fourth inning of Sunday's matinee. The center fielder entered the twin bill having gone 9-for-37 (.243) with five extra-base hits (two homers), five RBI, nine runs and a stolen base in 11 games since returning from the injured list. After going 0-for-5 in the nightcap, Grisham's season line sits at .230/.332/.419 with 11 homers, 41 RBI, 50 runs and seven stolen bases across 79 contests.