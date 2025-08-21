Grisham went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Long balls in the first and eighth innings contributed to another Yankees barrage, and per Andy Nesbitt of SI.com, they're the first team since the 1999 Reds to launch 14 homers over a two-game span. Grisham has already blown past his previous high for home runs in a season, slugging 23 in 109 contests, and through 17 games in August he's slashing .262/.368/.492 with five homers, eight RBI and 13 runs.