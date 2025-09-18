Grisham went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Twins.

Grisham now has seven multi-homer games for his career, and five of them have come in 2025. Perhaps even more remarkably, three of these efforts have occurred in his last 26 outings (112 plate appearances), during which Grisham is slashing .223/.339/.606 with 12 round trippers, 25 RBI and two stolen bases to boost his OPS to a career-high .825 for the year.