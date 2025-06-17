site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Grabbing seat Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Grisham is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Grisham is one of a few Yankees players likely to see a drop in playing time with Giancarlo Stanton back from the injured list. The Yankees are going with Cody Bellinger in center field in this one.
