Grisham went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

Grisham scored the game's first run after swiping third in the first inning before breaking things open with a grand slam in the fourth. He's now homered in three straight games and has gone deep seven times in 10 contests since Aug. 20. For the year, the 28-year-old is slashing .248/.354/.482 with 28 homers, 57 RBI, 70 runs and two steals across 475 plate appearances.