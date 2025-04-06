Grisham went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.

Grisham took Bailey Falter deep twice, first with a solo homer in the third inning and then with a three-run shot in the fifth. He's logged three straight starts, going 6-for-11 with four extra-base hits, five runs scored and seven RBI in that stretch. While the 28-year-old is expected to be a bench option for the Yankees this season, it's hard to justify sitting him with his recent performance.