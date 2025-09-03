Grisham went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Astros.

For the second time in his last four games, Grisham delivered a grand slam. He's also racked up eight homers and 15 RBI across his last 13 games despite batting a modest .277 (13-for-47) in that span. The veteran outfielder is hitting .248 with an .841 OPS, 29 homers, 61 RBI, 73 runs scored and three stolen bases across 121 contests this season. Aside from steals, he's tracking toward a career year in most areas.