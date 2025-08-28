Grisham went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 11-2 win over Washington.

Grisham set the tone right away for New York, swatting a 334-foot solo shot to open the bottom half of the first inning on a day when the Yankees ended up with six long balls as a team. The veteran outfielder continues to build on a career-best campaign, and through 24 games in August he's posted an .881 OPS with eight homers, 11 RBI, 17 runs, a stolen base and a 15:19 BB:K. Grisham has already blown away his previous career-best mark with 26 home runs this season, and on Wednesday he matched his previous best mark by scoring his 67th run of the campaign.