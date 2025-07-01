Grisham (hamstring) is likely to be placed on the 10-day injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Grisham had to depart Monday's contest in Toronto with a tight left hamstring. He was seen testing out the hamstring in the outfield pregame Tuesday but evidently didn't feel well enough to avoid the IL. Grisham would be eligible for activation June 11, but with the All-Star break looming shortly after that, there's a good chance the Yankees would hold him back at least until the start of the second half. Cody Bellinger will handle center field while Grisham is out, opening up more starts in left field for Jasson Dominguez.