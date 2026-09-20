Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Grisham (hamstring) isn't expected to come off the injured list before the end of the regular season but could return for the playoffs, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder landed on the shelf in early September due to a hamstring strain, and it appears he won't be rejoining the active roster during the final week of the regular season. Grisham has a .703 OPS in 483 plate appearances this year and a .170/.21/.352 slash line in 45 games since the All-Star break, so he may not reclaim a starting role even if he's added to the postseason roster.