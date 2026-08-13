Yankees' Trent Grisham: Ninth career multi-homer game

Grisham went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mariners.

It was Grisham's second multi-homer effort of the season and the ninth of his career. The outfielder is swinging a hot bat atop New York's batting order, tallying multiple hits in three consecutive outings amidst a four-game extra-base hit streak. Through 399 plate appearances, Grisham is slashing .222/.314/.418 with 15 long balls, 50 RBI, seven stolen bases and 59 runs scored.