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Yankees' Trent Grisham: Ninth career multi-homer game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Grisham went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mariners.

It was Grisham's second multi-homer effort of the season and the ninth of his career. The outfielder is swinging a hot bat atop New York's batting order, tallying multiple hits in three consecutive outings amidst a four-game extra-base hit streak. Through 399 plate appearances, Grisham is slashing .222/.314/.418 with 15 long balls, 50 RBI, seven stolen bases and 59 runs scored.

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